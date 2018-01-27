Mobile Library Schedule: Saturday, Jan. 27
by Submitted by Reader | January 27, 2018 4:58 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:04 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. today at the Clarendon Sdhool District 1 Community Center, formerly known as the old Scott’s Branch High School.
