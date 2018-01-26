Pet of the Day: Badger

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:15 am

Come meet Badger at A Second Chance Animal Shelter! He is a 5-month-old, male, gray tabby cat. He is neutered, up to date on vaccines and has tested negative for feline leukemia. He is quite the character when he’s expressing his wild, playful side, but he is very affectionate and doesn’t seem to mind being held. The current adoption fee for cats is only $50 with an approved application. You can see Badger, Ranger and their friends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning. We have numerous pets available for adoption. To drop off an animal, call (803) 473-7075 for an appointment. If you’ve lost a pet, check www.ccanimalcontrol.webs.com and www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.