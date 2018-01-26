Monarch Academic Challenge Team Earns Victory
by Reporter | January 26, 2018 3:21 pm
Last Updated: January 26, 2018 at 3:40 pm
The Manning Monarchs Academic Challenge Teams beat East Clarendon Thursday evening, 30-22.
The Manning Monarchs Academic Challenge Teams beat East Clarendon Thursday evening, 30-22.
