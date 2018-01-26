Clifton Benbow, 80

MANNING- Clifton Benbow, 80, husband of Helen Williams Benbow, died Monday, January 22, 2018 at Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Sumter, SC. He was born September 11, 1937, a son of the late Monroe Benbow and Emma Lemon Benbow.

Funeral Services for Mr. Benbow will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 27th at Hayes F. Samuels, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 114 N. Church Street, Manning, SC. Rev. David Wood, Jr., Presiding; Rev. Henry Otis Blackwell, Eulogist; Rev. Roberta Pendergrass and Rev. Betty Nesbitt, Assisting. Burial will follow in the Fair Heaven Baptist Church Cemetery, Alcolu, SC.

The family is receiving friends at his residence, 205 Walker Street, Manning, SC.