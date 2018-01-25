Sen. Scott to Host Ivanka Trump in Greenville for Event Highlighting the Benefits of Tax Reform
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 25, 2018 1:18 pm
|Greenville, S.C. – On Friday, January 26, U.S. Senator Tim Scott will welcome Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to Greenville as they host a conversation with local women to discuss the benefits of the recently passed tax reform bill, which includes a significant expansion of the Child Tax Credit.
All media interested in attending should RSVP at scott_press@scott.senate.gov by noon, January 25.
Friday, January 26, 2018
WHO: U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump
WHAT: Tax Reform Event
WHEN: 12:30PM – 1:30PM
MEDIA RSVP: scott_press@scott.senate.gov by Noon, January 25
