Sen. Scott to Host Ivanka Trump in Greenville for Event Highlighting the Benefits of Tax Reform

Greenville, S.C. – On Friday, January 26, U.S. Senator Tim Scott will welcome Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to Greenville as they host a conversation with local women to discuss the benefits of the recently passed tax reform bill, which includes a significant expansion of the Child Tax Credit. All media interested in attending should RSVP at scott_press@scott.senate.gov by noon, January 25. Friday, January 26, 2018 WHO: U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump WHAT: Tax Reform Event WHEN: 12:30PM – 1:30PM

WHERE: The Poinsett Hotel, 120 S. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601 MEDIA RSVP: scott_press@scott.senate.gov by Noon, January 25