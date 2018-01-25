ManningLive

Sen. Scott to Host Ivanka Trump in Greenville for Event Highlighting the Benefits of Tax Reform

by | January 25, 2018 1:18 pm

Greenville, S.C. – On Friday, January 26, U.S. Senator Tim Scott will welcome Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to Greenville as they host a conversation with local women to discuss the benefits of the recently passed tax reform bill, which includes a significant expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

 

All media interested in attending should RSVP at scott_press@scott.senate.gov by noon, January 25.

 

Friday, January 26, 2018

WHO: U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump

WHAT: Tax Reform Event

WHEN: 12:30PM – 1:30PM
WHERE: The Poinsett Hotel, 120 S. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601

