Samsung thanks the Governor

Newberry, S.C.) — Tonight’s State of the State was unique for the local Samsung facility in Newberry County. We thank the Governor for inviting Joon So, President of Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America and Tony Fraley, Plant Manager of the Newberry County plant to tonight’s address. Samsung releases the following statement in support of our Newberry County facility and thanks the Governor for his significant contributions to our growing commitment to United States-based jobs.

Samsung greatly appreciates the tremendous support of Governor Henry McMaster. He was instrumental in helping Samsung select South Carolina as the location for our first United States home appliance facility. His dedication to the working people of South Carolina is something we admire, and we’re excited to have already hired 600 employees: 90 percent from Newberry County and surrounding areas. We thank the Governor – and all of the Palmetto State – for helping us at every turn, and we look forward to a successful future together.