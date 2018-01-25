Mobile Library Schedule: Thursday, Jan. 25
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will make three stops today, including from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Turbeville iGA; from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church; and from 4-5 p.m. at Lodebar Church on S.C. 527.
