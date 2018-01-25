Manning Native Named to Newberry College Dean’s List

News from Newberry College

For more information contact: Jill Johnson – 803.321.5136; jill.johnson@newberry.edu

Manning Native Named to Newberry College Dean’s List

NEWBERRY, SC (01/25/2018)– Nigel Johnson from Manning, SC has been named to Newberry College’s Dean’s List for Fall 2017.

Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

A total of 400 students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall semester.

ABOUT NEWBERRY COLLEGE: Newberry College is a private, residential, co-educational college with a diverse student population. Founded in 1856 by the Lutheran Church, the College is accredited by The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the National Association of Schools of Music. Newberry College was ranked in the top tier of regional colleges in the South in the 2016 issue of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges in the U.S. The College offers baccalaureate degrees in 33 majors, 39 minors, 42 areas of concentration and 10 pre-professional programs and features a radio and television station. The College offers 17 NCAA Division II sports, cheerleading and dance. For more information, go to www.newberry.edu