House Passes Second Ratepayer Protection Bill

(Columbia, SC) – House Speaker Jay Lucas (District 65-Darlington) issued the following statement after the House passed H.4378. This legislation disbands the current Public Utilities Review Committee (PURC) and creates the Utilities Oversight Committee. This new committee will be comprised of House and Senate members, legislative appointments and four gubernatorial appointments from the general public. It also imposes strict ethical requirements to prohibit outside influence from utilities regulated by the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“The VC Summer nuclear project fallout has shed light on several areas where reforms must be made to enhance oversight over public utilities. Disbanding the PURC and establishing an improved committee with more legislative and gubernatorial appointments from the general public will provide greater accountability at ORS and the PSC.

“South Carolina ratepayers are beholden to these agencies to set fair and honest rates for consumers. Those selected to screen state regulators must maintain the highest ethical standards. In an effort to promote transparency, all Utilities Oversight Committee members are prohibited from receiving gifts, compensation, campaign contributions, or anything of value from regulated public utilities. I am confident the provisions in this legislation will better protect ratepayers’ interests by preventing biased or utility-favored decisions.”