Clarendon Hall Basketball
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 25, 2018 10:41 am
Clarendon Hall varsity boys picked up another region win over Andrew Jackson Academy in Ehrhart tuesday by a score of 82-63.
Zyan Gilmore paced four Saints in double figures with 30 points and 7 rebounds. Kylic Horton added 15 points. Dylan Way totaled 14 points and 5 rebounds and Tyrese Mitchum had 14 points and 7 rebounds. The Saints head into the final week at 9-1 in region play with two games remaining.
Clarendon Hall varsity girls lost to Andrew Jackson by score of 20-28. The Lady Saints were led by Whitney Avins with 12 points and Mallory McIntosh with 8 points.
Clarendon Hall jv boys lost to Andrew Jackson a score of 26-44. The Saints were led by Josh Black with 10 points. Josh Kennard added 7 points.
No comments yet.
