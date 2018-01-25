Clarendon Hall Basketball

Clarendon Hall varsity boys picked up another region win over Andrew Jackson Academy in Ehrhart tuesday by a score of 82-63.

Zyan Gilmore paced four Saints in double figures with 30 points and 7 rebounds. Kylic Horton added 15 points. Dylan Way totaled 14 points and 5 rebounds and Tyrese Mitchum had 14 points and 7 rebounds. The Saints head into the final week at 9-1 in region play with two games remaining.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls lost to Andrew Jackson by score of 20-28. The Lady Saints were led by Whitney Avins with 12 points and Mallory McIntosh with 8 points.