Mobile Library Schedule: Wednesday, Jan. 24
by Submitted by Reader | January 24, 2018 6:05 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:10 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will make two stops today, including from 1-2 p.m. at Lane’s on S.C. 260 and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the J&E Superette in Davis Station.
