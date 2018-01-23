William David Jenkins, 75

SUMMERTON – William David Jenkins, 75, husband of Marcella Pence Jenkins, died Monday, January 22, 2018, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility.

Born November 8, 1942, in Florence, he was a son of the late Jacob William Jenkins and the late Sarah Emma Kelly Jenkins. He was a former police officer for the Sumter Police Department and a former deputy sheriff for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He retired from H.D. Supply Company. He was a State Constable, a Mason, a Shriner and a member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Summerton.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; a daughter, Victoria Griffin (Cale) of Sumter; two grandchildren, John David Simmons of Hawaii and Kimberly Simmons Manyen (Andrew) of Sumter; a stepson, Robert Todd Logue (Noelle) of Lexington; two stepdaughters, T. LeAnn Logue (Mike Taylor) of Morrisville, NC and Jennifer Logue Milton (Jay) of Boerne, TX; a brother, John Pinckney Kelly Jenkins (Penny) of Huger; two sisters, Beverly Jenkins Moberg-Goldsmith (David) of Summerton and Margaret Lynwood Jenkins of Sumter; two special nephews, Dana Moberg (Lindsey) of Summerton and Billy Jenkins of Mt. Pleasant; three special nieces, Julie James Byrd (Dean) of Sumter, Leslie Aubrey Edwards of Summerton and Hi-Dee Jenkins Davis (Chris) of Charleston; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Robert Jenkins.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2018, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church with the Rev. Denman Isgett officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Summerton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall and other times at the residence, 1438 Tom Charles Road, Summerton.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4277 or to St. Matthias Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 336, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org