William David Jenkins, 75
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 22, 2018 4:05 pm
SUMMERTON – William David Jenkins, 75, husband of Marcella Pence Jenkins, died Monday, January 22, 2018, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility.
Services will be announced by Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, SC 29102, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.