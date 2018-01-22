Wendell Sidney “Sid” Dunning, Jr., 62

SUMMERTON –

Wendell Sidney “Sid” Dunning, Jr., 62, died Saturday, January 20, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Born August 4, 1955, in Richmond, Virginia, he was a son of the late Wendell Sidney Dunning, Sr. and the late Ruth Verline Legg Dunning. He was a US Air Force veteran and was retired from Caterpillar Hydraulic Plant of Sumter.

He is survived by two daughters, Caitlin Dunning Herlong (Todd) of Manning and Angie Dunning Spivey; two brothers, Fred Dunning of Virginia and Stacey Dunning (Lisa) of Georgia; a sister, Tiara Bochette (Jeff) of Elloree; two grandchildren, Aurora and Alice Herlong; three nieces; a nephew; a great niece; and two great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Dunning; and a daughter, Rebecca Dunning.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Cottone officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org