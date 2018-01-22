Manning Monarchs

The Manning Monarch Junior High Academic Team defeated BP Cooper 30-10 and Kingstree 24-11. Mr Wilcox is a great coach and the parents spend a lot of time traveling to meets all while helping prepare the students. These students have achieved many great accomplishments. The Monarchs are currently 2-0 and showing that academic achievements are just as promising as a nice jump shot. Way to go Monarchs.