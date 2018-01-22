Manning High Golf Team
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 22, 2018 4:34 pm
This is a fundraiser for the Manning High School Golf Team, so we’d love to invite anyone in the area who would like to play. It will be on Saturday, January 27th at Wyboo Golf Club. It will be a shotgun start at 10:30am, with registration starting at 9:30am. It will be a scramble format made up of 4 Person Teams. There are no stipulations for male, female, or mixed teams. Everyone is welcome. We will have lunch provided by Kenny Dykes and his food business Kanuto’s. Prizes will be awarded for finishing order based on number of teams entered and will be given out in a top, middle, and bottom fashion to ensure EVERYONE has a fair shake at winning a prize. Door prizes will be given out, as well. We do have sponsorship opportunities available still. Anyone who would like to have a sign made needs to have their logos to me by January 22, at the very latest. Logos can be sent to my email kchrispayne@bellsouth.net and need to include “MHS GOLF” in the subject line. Entry forms and sponsorship applications can be found at Shannon Greens Golf Club, The Players Course at Wyboo, and at Wyboo Golf Club and need to be turned in at Wyboo Golf Club. People are also welcome to print the photo from the announcement and fill it out, if they’d like. I’m just asking people to please give me a heads up that they’re coming by either calling me at Wyboo Golf Club to confirm or by turning in an entry form. We can worry about getting the fees the day of.
