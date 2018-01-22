Clarendon Hall

On tuesday in Summerton, Clarendon Hall varsity boys picked up a region win over Dorchester Academy by a score of 65-60 to run their region record to 6-1 on the season and regular season record to 9-3. The Saints were led by Zyan Gilmore with 23 points. Tyrese Mitchum added 15 points, Kade Eliott had 11 points, Kylic Horton had 10 points and Dylan Way had 6 points along with 6 rebounds. The Saints will travel to Blackville on friday to take on Jefferson Davis Academy.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls lost Dorchester Academy by score of 26-57. The Lady Saints were led by Whitney Avins with 13 points. Mallory McIntosh added 10 points while grabbing 5 rebounds. Sydney Wells also had 5 rebounds. The Lady Saints are now 2 -5 in region play.

Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys lost to Dorchester Academy by a score of 13-30. The Saints were led by Jonathan McIntosh with 6 points and 5 rebounds.