CDC: Flu season deadly for many SC residents, especially bad for kidney disease patients

It’s a fresh start to the year since flu season is finally over, right?

Wrong. According to the Centers for Disease Control ad Prevention, while seasonal flu outbreaks can start as early as October, they can last as late as May.

Since chronic kidney disease and dialysis patients already suffer fro weak imune systems, they are at a high risk of catching th flu, which could lead to feeling miserable, hospitalization – along with an increased risk of infections and medical errors – and even death in some.

This possibly deadly illness makes no discernment of persons: Those diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease, especially those on dialysis, are at a much greater risk for complications. Here are five facts from Kidney Buzz about the flu while could save patients lives.

THE FLU IS SERIOUS

The flu is much worse than a common cold for chronic kidney disease and dialysis patients. While most flue-related deaths can be prevented by flu shots, patients should still get a check-up or go to the emergency room if they think that thy have several flu symptoms, It is a myth that dialysis patients should not get a flu shot. Unless otherwise discouraged by a nephrologist, the CDC recommends yearly flu shot

for everyone 6 months and older, especially at-risk groups such as chronic kidney disease and dialysis patients. In some states, like South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control requires dialysis patients to get a flu shot.

GETTING A FLU SHOT WILL NOT CAUSE THE FLU

The flu shot doesn’t contain a live virus. In other words, there’s no way getting the flu shot can give chronic kidney disease and dialysis patients the flu.

YOU NEED TO GET A FLU SHOT EVERY YEAR

Although many believe that they only need to take a flu shot once in a few years, immunity to the flu wears off within one year, and flu viruses change often. Hence, getting your flu shot ensures that you and those around you are protected against the strains most likely to cause an outbreak.

A FLU SHOT DOESN’T STOP DIALYSIS PATIENTS FROM GETTING COLDS.

Colds are actually caused by other viruses. So, a flu shot doesn’t protect those on dialysis or anyone for that mater, from the common cold. Thus, patients much still be careful to employ simple, effective precautions to avoid catching a cold, such as washing hands frequently and not touching their faces.