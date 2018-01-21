B-Team Lady Saints defeat Dorchester
by Submitted via Email | January 21, 2018 3:59 am
The Clarendon Hall girls’ basketball B-team ran its record to 6-0 with a 14-4 win over Dorchester Academy in St. George on Saturday. Amberly Way led the B-Team Lady Saints wth 10 points. Sidney Berry and AShlynn Ewell had two points each.
