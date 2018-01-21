by Submitted via Email | January 21, 2018 4:02 am
Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 4:07 am
Clarendon School District 2 Superintendent Barbara Champagne presented the district’s monthly Student Leadership Award to Scott’s Branch Middle School eighth-grade student Shanna Middleton.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.