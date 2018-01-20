St. Matthias Oyster Roast to be held today

The annual St. Matthias Episcopal Church Oyster Roast to raise funds for Montessori Preschool will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Roger Flowers’ Tomato Shed on K.W. Hodge Road off U.S. 301 South between Summerton and Ram Bay. For those not big on oysters, the event will also feature barbecue and catfish stew, along with various sides. Tickets are $40 each For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (803) 435-4032.

