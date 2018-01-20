LMA JV Lady Swampcats win close game over Wilson Hall
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls’ basketball team eked out a win over the previously undefeated Wilson Hall junior varsity girls’ basketball team on Friday evening. The final score was 25-24 from the hard-fought game played at wilson Hall in Sumter. The JV Lady Swampcats jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the game. Breanna Boykin led the JV Lady Swampcats with 14 points, followed by Peyton DAais with six points. The team is now 6-2 on the season and 1-1 in region play. Wilson Hall went to 13-1 in season play and 2-1 in region play with the loss.
The JV Lady Swampcats will play 4 p.m. Monday against Pinewood Prep at home.
