JV Swampcats defeat rival Wilson Hall

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Wilson Hall 38-32 on Friday in Sumter. Gabe Harris led the JV Swampcats with 15 points, while Austin Deppa scored nine points, Kyle Horton and Denzell Sigler scored six points each and A.J. Nelson. Wise Segars led the Wilson Hall junior varsity team with 14 points, while Evan Hoffman followed with 10 points and Nathan Harris with seven points. The JV Swampcats now stand at 4-3 on the season and will play Monday at home against Pinewood Prep.