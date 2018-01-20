JV Lady Eagles fall to JV Lady War Eagles

The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity girls’ basketball team fell 16-7 on Friday night in Greeleyville to the C.E. Murray junior varsity Lady War Eagles. Tierra Parson scored three points, while Rosandra Bennett and Tiana Hunt each scored two points for the team. For C.E. Murray, T. Major and R. Thompson led with scoring, putting up four points each. T. Capers and T. Dorsey followed with three points each. R. Brown scored two points.