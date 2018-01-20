Dora Lee Dupree Frazier

Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 2:01 am

Dora Lee Dupree Frazier, 95, widow of Herbert Frazier Sr., died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 923 Branchview Drive in Manning.

Born Feb. 23, 1922 ,in the Wilson community of Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Howard Dupree and Florene Felder Dupree.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Jannett Hamett, 925 Branchview Drive in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.