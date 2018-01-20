Dora Lee Dupree Frazier
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | January 20, 2018 1:18 am
Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 2:01 am
Dora Lee Dupree Frazier, 95, widow of Herbert Frazier Sr., died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 923 Branchview Drive in Manning.
Born Feb. 23, 1922 ,in the Wilson community of Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Howard Dupree and Florene Felder Dupree.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Jannett Hamett, 925 Branchview Drive in Manning.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.