District 2 honors David Benton for perfect math test score

Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 3:27 am

David Benton was one of six students honored Jan. 16 by the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees for achieving the maximum sore on the spring 2017 SCReady math test. Board Chairman Arthur Moyd and Clarendon 2 Superintendent John Tindal presented David with a certificate.