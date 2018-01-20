District 1 board retains officers for 2018

The Clarendon School District 1 Board of Trustees voted Jan. 8 at its first meeting of the calendar year to retain officers elected in 2017 to allow all officers to serve another year and complete the traditional two-year term of office Risher. Those elected to serve another term included Chairman Tony Junious, Vice-chairwoman Bessie Leonard, Secretary John Bonaparte, Parliamentarian Keith Bowman and Legislative Liaison Cindy Risher.