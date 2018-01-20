Bennie Jones
by State Treasurer Curtis Loftis | January 20, 2018 10:12 pm
Bennie Jones died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.
Born April 24, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late Russell an Lucretia Green Jones.
Funeral services are incomplete and will announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and chapel.
