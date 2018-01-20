Baxley: Newest cell phone scam targets AT&T customers, calls show victim’s own number

Local law enforcement is warning residents about a new phone scam in which the victim gets a call from themselves.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said Friday evening that certain AT&T wireless customers have been getting calls from an “automated system that shows up on the caller ID as their own number.”

An automated message claims to be from AT&T, with a notice that the wireless account has been flagged for security purposes. The message asks the selected victim to enter the last four digits of the primary account holder’s Social Security Number.

“AT&t has confirmed this is a scam,” said Baxley. “Do not answer if it is from your mobile number. Under no circumstances should you give such personal information to an automated system. Hang up immediately.”

Anyone who encounters what they feel to be fraud, whether via telephone or in person, should report such incidents to the Sheriff’s Office by calling (803) 435-4414.