Wanda McCray Billups
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | January 19, 2018 2:50 pm
PINEWOOD – Wanda McCray Billups, 60, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Born July 26, 1957, in Summerton, she was a daughter of the late Moses Abraham McCray and Earthy Lee Starks McCray.
The family will receive friends atthe home of her brothr, Jeferyham McCray, 8482 Summerton Highway in Pinewood.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Maning.
