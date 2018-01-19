SC Dept of Insurance recovers nearly $5M for policyholders

Last Updated: January 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

Officials with the state Department of Insurance announced Thursday that the agency assisted South Carolina insurance consumers in receiving nearly $5 million in insurance-related payments in 2017.

Director Ray Farmer said these recovered funds – which totaled $4,997,748.64 – are in addition to the original amounts offered to policyholders by insurance companies. These amounts were recovered, he said, through the investigation and resolution of nearly 3,500 consumer complaints.

“The Department’s Office of Consumer Services staff responds to questions and provides assistance to South Carolinians regarding their insurance related concerns,” Farmer said. “Our dedicated staff works hard every day to regulate the insurance industry and to ensure South Carolinians receive the full protection of the law.”

Farmer also announced Thursday that Department of Insurance staffers assisted more than 8,300 South Carolinians with insurance-related inquiries in 2017, bringing the total number of consumers assisted to more than 11,800.

The SCDOI Office of Consumer Services is responsible for ensuring effective customer service for the state’s insurance consumers, one of the agency’s core external customer groups. It is responsible for assisting the general public with their insurance questions or complaints and can assist with any type of insurance that is within DOI’s regulatory authority. For example, SCDOI staff may assist consumers with an insurance inquiry or complaint involving homeowners, automobile, health, life, dental, or disability insurance or annuities, just to name a few. They also provide consumers with market assistance when shopping the insurance market and offering aid to consumers following a catastrophic event.

For more information, visit doi.sc.gov.