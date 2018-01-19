Mobile Library Schedule: Friday, Jan. 19
by Submitted by Reader | January 19, 2018 4:08 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:11 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 3-4:30 p.m. today at the Paxville Community Center. Book drop-offs will be picked up from Lake Marion and Windsor Manor nursing facilities.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.