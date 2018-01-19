Lady Saints fall to Dorchester Academy
by Submitted via Email | January 19, 2018 5:43 am
The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell Monday night to Dorchester Academy by score of 57-26. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with 13 points. Mallory McIntosh added 10 points while grabbing five rebounds. Sydney Wells also had five rebounds. The Lady Saints are now 5-2 in region play.
