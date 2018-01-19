ManningLive

JV Saints fall to Dorchester Academy

January 19, 2018

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys’ basketball team lost to Dorchester Academy by a score of 30-13 on Monday night . The Saints were led by Jonathan McIntos, who scored six points and five rebounds.

