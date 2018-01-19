Ella Mae Ham McFadden

GABLE – Ella Mae McFadden, 82, widow of John L. McFadden Sr., died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at the home of her son, John McFadden Jr.

Born April 1, 1935, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late Bill Easton and Ella Ham Easton.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son, 4367 Black River Road in Gable.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.