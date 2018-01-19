Ella Mae Ham McFadden
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | January 19, 2018 9:57 pm
GABLE – Ella Mae McFadden, 82, widow of John L. McFadden Sr., died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at the home of her son, John McFadden Jr.
Born April 1, 1935, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late Bill Easton and Ella Ham Easton.
The family will receive friends at the home of her son, 4367 Black River Road in Gable.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.