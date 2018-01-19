City experiencing water main break on Greeleyville Highway near bicycle plant

Manning Mayor Julia Nelson announced Friday moring that a water main has broken on S.C. 261 near Kent Bicycle plant due to lower-than-normal temperatures.

“During the repair, water servie will be interrupted for a few hours,” Nelson said. “This will impact the area behind the Corner Store, the Cornerstone (Fellowship Free Will Baptist) Church and areas beyond toward the Greeleyville Highway,” Nelson said.