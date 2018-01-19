Boykin to take over as LMA headmaster in June

Laurence Manning Academy’s Board of Directors has named Robert N. “Tripp” Boykin III as the next headmaster for the school, effective June 1.

Boykin will succeed Dr. Spencer A. Jordan, who has accepted the position of executive director for the South Carolina Independent Schools Association.

Boykin has been with Laurence Manning Academy for 14 years, serving in various roles including as a faculty member; director of Communications and Technology; Upper School principal; and assistant headmaster.

A 1992 graduate of Erskine College, Boykin holds a bachelor’s degree in English. He serves on the Erskine College Alumni Board of Directors. He received a master’s in educational leadership with distinction from The Citadel.

In addition, Boykin also serves as the “lead evaluater” for the SCISA AdvancEd accreditation. He was presented in late 2017 with the prestigious South Carolina Independent Schools Association Volunteer of the Year Award.

Boykin and his wife, Shannon, call Alcolu home. He said he is deeply appreciative of the confidence placed in him by the Board of Directors and he looks forward to the continued success and forward direction of Laurence Manning Academy.”