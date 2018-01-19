Annual retreat informative as officials talk future for Clarendon

Last Updated: January 19, 2018 at 6:45 am

The state spends about $650 million on higher education about $225 million less than just a decade ago.

This was just one of the statements presented by Sen. Kevin Johnson during the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce Retreat held over the weekend in Savannah.

Johnson primarily focused on legislative and budgetary issues during his presentation, saying that the state fund budget – what the legislature has control of by itself – is about $8.5 billion, although the total state budget is about $27.8 billion.

“The general fund is $8 billion, but totals $27 billion with federal funds of more than $8.6 billion and 10.8 billion, which includes other funds, fees, etc.),” Johnson said.

Johnson said that the $8.5 billion general fund comes from about $3 billion in sales tax and $4.3 billion from individual income taxes. About $3 billion of this money goes to K12 education, while $2 billion goes to healthcare.

“So, about $5 billion of that $8.5 billion goes for education and healthcare,” Johnson said. “(The decrease in spending in higher education) is what prompted tuition increases statewide.”

He said that, even with a stronger economy in the past year, there was a revenue shortfall in September 2017 to the tune of $14 million.

“This year, the projected shortfall is about $40 million,” Johnson said. “But some vetoes that were issued and sustained might help us not have this much of a shortfall.”

Johnson also spoke about election year politics, public education issues – including teacher shortage and pay – ethics reform, budget process, off-shore drilling and healthcare issues, including opioid addiction and medical marijuana and healthcare in rural parts of South Carolina. He also discussed the nuclear debate.

Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson provided an update on county government, with a focus on water and sewer infrastructure. Mayor Julia Nelson gave an update of city issues, with a focus on the improvements of safety for kids. This included the addition of sidewalks and lighting in needed city areas, new police cars,improved fire house ratings resulting in lower insurance premiums, the removal of some dilapidated buildings and City Hall sidewalk enhancements.

Nelson said that most of these projects were funded through various grant and partnership opportunities.

Paxville Mayor Wade McLeod spoke next, talking about Paxville Community Day – first held in April 2017. He said it was “well attended (and) provided the opportunity for community members to get to know one another as the community is growing.”

McLeod said the small town has a couple of new apartment complexes that have been well-received.

“These have individual water treatment systems for each building,” he said. “The apartments have attracted new residents, and this is good.”

Duke Energy spokesman Theo Lane spoke next, presenting ideas for building a smarter energy future. He suggested targeted grid improvement programs for a targeted underground system, communication network upgrades, distribution hardening and resiliency, advanced metering infrastructure, enterprise system upgrades, transmission improvements and self-optimization.

Clarendon School District 2 Read to Succeed Literacy Coach Christi Motley and Clarendon School District 3 Superintendent Connie Dennis presented Powerpoint presentations highlighting their district programs and successes.

Clarendon County Development Board Executive Director George Kosinski talked about the county’s higher employment numbers, growth rates along with higher wages and higher per capita income.

Central Carolina Technical College President Michael Mikota stressed the importance of a global economy and how this affects technical school programs

“Economic development is a key component in our programs of study,” said Mikota. “Many of our students enter these programs through others offered in Clarendon County (like) those at F.E.DuBose. Many of the students who graduate from CCTC then go on to complete a four-year degree programin other state institutions and are successful because of the two-year program they completed at CCTC.

Santee Lynches Regional Council of Governments Executive Director Chris McKinney talked about the role of that agency.

“Santee Lynches supports community programs by filling in the gaps with needed support services in any requested area, whether it be related to securing grants, workforce training, assisting with various sub populations, transportation, public safety, affordable housing or any other need that is presented to them,” he said. “Santee Lynches is there to serve everyone.”

McLeod Health Clarendon Executive Director Rachel Gainey closed the day with a comprehensive overview of the hospital and the positive impact McLeod’s affiliation has had in the past 18 months.

“Our vision statement reads, ‘The Choice for Medical Excellence,’ and our core values are caring, person, quality and integrity,” she said. “Our investment in securing the hospital relieved the county of more than $34 million in debt, resulting in lower taxes and paying off county loans and bonds.”

She said McLeod has also invested $3.5 million in technology and state-of-the-art equipment.

“We have also improved the emergency department by making notable (changes) to lowering the wait time and treatment time in the ER,” she said.

