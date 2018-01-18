Today in History: Jan. 18

350 – General Magnentius deposes Roman Emperor Constans and proclaims himself Emperor.

474 – Seven-year-old Leo II succeeds his maternal grandfather Leo I as Byzantine emperor. He dies ten months later.

532 – Nika riots in Constantinople fail.

1126 – Emperor Huizong abdicates the Chinese throne in favour of his son Emperor Qinzong.

1486 – King Henry VII of England marries Elizabeth of York, daughter of Edward IV.

1535 – Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro founds Lima, the capital of Peru.

1562 – Pope Pius IV reopens the Council of Trent for its third and final session.

1591 – King Naresuan of Siam kills Crown Prince Mingyi Swa of Burma in single combat, for which this date is now observed as Royal Thai Armed Forces day.

1670 – Henry Morgan captures Panama.

1701 – Frederick I crowns himself King of Prussia in Königsberg.

1778 – James Cook is the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he names the “Sandwich Islands”.

1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.

1806 – Jan Willem Janssens surrenders the Dutch Cape Colony to the British.

1866 – Wesley College, Melbourne, is established.

1871 – Wilhelm I of Germany is proclaimed Kaiser Wilhelm in the Hall of Mirrors of the Palace of Versailles (France) towards the end of the Franco-Prussian War. Wilhelm already had the title of German Emperor since the constitution of 1 January 1871, but he had hesitated to accept the title.

1884 – Dr. William Price attempts to cremate the body of his infant son, Jesus Christ Price, setting a legal precedent for cremation in the United Kingdom.

1886 – Modern hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.

1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.

1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania stationed in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

1913 – First Balkan War: A Greek flotilla defeats the Ottoman Navy in the Naval Battle of Lemnos, securing the islands of the Northern Aegean Sea for Greece.

1915 – Japan issues the “Twenty-One Demands” to the Republic of China in a bid to increase its power in East Asia.

1919 – World War I: The Paris Peace Conference opens in Versailles, France.

1919 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski becomes Prime Minister of the newly independent Poland.

1941 – World War II: British troops launch a general counter-offensive against Italian East Africa.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1945 – World War II: Liberation of Kraków, Poland by the Red Army.

1958 – Willie O’Ree, the first African Canadian National Hockey League player, makes his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins.

1960 – Capital Airlines Flight 20 crashes into a farm in Charles City County, Virginia, killing all 50 aboard, the third fatal Capital Airlines crash in as many years.

1967 – Albert DeSalvo, the “Boston Strangler”, is convicted of numerous crimes and is sentenced to life imprisonment.

1969 – United Airlines Flight 266 crashes into Santa Monica Bay killing all 32 passengers and six crew members.

1974 – A Disengagement of Forces agreement is signed between the Israeli and Egyptian governments, ending conflict on the Egyptian front of the Yom Kippur War.

1976 – Lebanese Christian militias kill at least 1,000 in Karantina, Beirut.

1977 – Scientists identify a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious Legionnaires’ disease.

1977 – Australia’s worst rail disaster occurs at Granville, Sydney killing 83.

1977 – SFR Yugoslavia’s Prime minister, Džemal Bijedić, his wife and six others are killed in a plane crash in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1978 – The European Court of Human Rights finds the United Kingdom’s government guilty of mistreating prisoners in Northern Ireland, but not guilty of torture.

1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).

1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals to his family.

1990 – Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry is arrested for drug possession in an FBI sting.

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 states.

2002 – Sierra Leone Civil War is declared over.

2003 – A bushfire kills four people and destroys more than 500 homes in Canberra, Australia.

2005 – The Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, is unveiled at a ceremony in Toulouse, France

2007 – The strongest storm in the United Kingdom in 17 years kills 14 people and Germany sees the worst storm since 1999 with 13 deaths. Hurricane Kyrill causes at least 44 deaths across 20 countries in Western Europe.

2008 – The Euphronios Krater is unveiled in Rome after being returned to Italy by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

2009 – Gaza War: Hamas announces they will accept Israel Defense Forces offer of a ceasefire, ending the assault.