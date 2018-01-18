Overnight Weather: Jan. 18-19
by Staff Reports | January 18, 2018 9:58 pm
Last Updated: January 18, 2018 at 12:02 pm
Clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
