ManningLive

Morning Weather: Thursday, Jan. 18

by | January 18, 2018 4:29 am

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:33 pm

Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live