Mobile Library Schedule: Thursday, Jan. 18
by Submitted by Reader | January 18, 2018 4:15 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:16 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will make two stops today, including from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the old Summerton Piggly Wiggly parking lot and from 1-5 p.m. at Manning Primary School.
