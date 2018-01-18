ManningLive

MECC without power after wreck

by | January 18, 2018 9:15 am

Last Updated: January 18, 2018 at 10:35 am

Authorities are reporting that power at Manning Early Childhood Center is currently out. The children, faculty and staff are fine. According to reports, a wreck in the area has knocked out a transformer.

