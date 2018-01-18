MECC without power after wreck
by Staff Reports | January 18, 2018 9:15 am
Last Updated: January 18, 2018 at 10:35 am
Authorities are reporting that power at Manning Early Childhood Center is currently out. The children, faculty and staff are fine. According to reports, a wreck in the area has knocked out a transformer.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.