Matchless Menus: Downtown Manning to celebrate Restaurant Weekend

Six downtown restaurants are offering various specials starting today and continuing through Sunday as a part of Main Street Manning’s effort to celebrate Restaurant Weekend.

Matchless Menus invites residents and visitors to dine-out in any of these participating restaurants today through Sunday, and ask for their “Matchless Menus special,” said Main Street Manning and city of Manning Tourism Director Carrie Trebil.

“Main Street Manning, a department of the city of Manning, is thrilled with the participation in the inaugural restaurant weekend, Matchless Menus,” said Trebil.

Participating restaurants and their corresponding specials include: