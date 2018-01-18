LMA bowling team wins 3rd state title
by Submitted by Reader | January 18, 2018 11:22 pm
Last Updated: January 19, 2018 at 12:56 am
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity bowling team won ts third State Championship title in a row on Thursday night. Manninglive.com will have more information when it becomes available.
