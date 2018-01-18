Library board to meet Monday

The Harvin Clarendon County Library Board of Trustees will meet 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Clarendon County Administration Building on Sunset Drive in Manning. The meeting agenda features a discussion of the library’s 2018-19 budget; an update on the library’s insurance policy and liability issues; the holiday closing schedule for 2018; and reports from both Executive Director Charlotte Johnston and the board chairman.