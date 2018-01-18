Lady Eagles defeat Bethune-Bowman

The Scott’s Branch High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated Bethune-Bowman at home on Tuesday night by a wide margin, with a final score of 60-39. Both Teja Madison and Mary Wimberly led the Lady Eagles with 11 points each. Cambria Parker followed closely with 10 points. Tonia Lawson and Chaniya Monroe each had eight points. Jazlyn Bowman had five points. Mercedes Oliver and Diondra Seaberry each had two points. Kashawna Sinkler had one point.