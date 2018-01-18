JV Lady Eagles defeat Bethune-Bowman
by Staff Reports | January 18, 2018 12:27 am
The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity Lady Eagles’ basketball team defeated Bethune-Bowman by a final score of 28-4 on Tuesday night at home in SUmmerton.
Tiaunna Hunt scored seven points, while Keonna Felder scored six points. Both Rosandra Bennett and Tyleisha Gibson scored five points. Tierra Parson scored three points, while Kyla Cox scored two.
