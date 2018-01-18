Eagles fall to Bethune-Bowman
by Submitted by Reader | January 18, 2018 10:58 am
Last Updated: January 18, 2018 at 1:01 am
The Scott’s Branch High School varsity Eagles’ basketball team fell Tuesday night to Bethune-Bowman by a final score of 61-52. Marquis Thomas scored 16 points, while Terrence Yon scored 13 points. Daezhon Dingle and Amonte Brown each scored seven points. Levontae Fleming scored four points, Jimek weeks scored three points and Daquan Brock scored two points.
