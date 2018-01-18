Delays and Closings: Thursday, Jan. 18
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 18, 2018 2:34 am
Last Updated: January 18, 2018 at 2:47 am
The following will experience a delay on Thursday due to inclement and colder-than-normal weather.
- Central Carolina Technical College’s F.E. DuBose Career Center campus in Manning will open on a two-hour delay Thursday for students. CCTC employees are to report at 9:30 a.m. Classes will start at 9:55 a.m.
- Clarendon School District 1 schools will operate on a 1-hour delay for faculty and staff and a 2-hour delay for students on Thursday.
- Clarendon School District 2 schools will operate on a 1-hour delay for faculty and staff and a 2-hour delay for students on Thursday.
- Clarendon School District 3 will operate on a 2-hour delay Thursday.
- Laurence Manning Academy will operate on a 2-hour delay Thursday.
- Adult Education will operate on a 2-hour delay Thursday.
- Branco Adult Day Care will operate on a one-hour delay Thursday.
- Williamsburg Technical college will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.
- The University of South Carolina will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
